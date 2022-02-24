Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $129.63 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.29% of Carrier Global worth $129,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

