Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,876,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLH stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.