Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLH stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.