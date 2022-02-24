Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.47. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,292,731 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

