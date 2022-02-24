Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 736,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,793. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

