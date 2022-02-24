Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 736,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,793. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
