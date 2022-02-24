J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sees Large Volume Increase

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 770,974 shares.The stock last traded at $138.38 and had previously closed at $138.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

