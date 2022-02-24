IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $253.80

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.80 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 261.51 ($3.56), with a volume of 225792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.80 ($3.63).

Several analysts have weighed in on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.22) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.41).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

