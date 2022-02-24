Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE:IVN opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

