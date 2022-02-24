Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.