ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.