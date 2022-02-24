Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00033494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00109279 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

