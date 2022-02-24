iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 108,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,960,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,859 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

