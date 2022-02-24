iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. 480,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

