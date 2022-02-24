iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.02. 789,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.