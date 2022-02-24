iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
