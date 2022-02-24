iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

