iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $245.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

