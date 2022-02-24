iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $155.32. 186,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

