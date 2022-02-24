iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,075,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 64,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

