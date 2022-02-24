iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.50

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 36210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.