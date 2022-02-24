iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 68,727 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $45.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $3.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
