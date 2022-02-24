iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 4,681,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

