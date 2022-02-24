iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

