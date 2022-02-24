iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,162 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $192,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.26 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

