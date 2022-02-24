iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

