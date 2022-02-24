iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 581.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,250 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $64.57 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

