iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $136.68 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

