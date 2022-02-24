iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $151.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

