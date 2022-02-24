InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

