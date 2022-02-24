Investors Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Toro has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Toro by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

