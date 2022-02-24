Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

