Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Momentive Global (MNTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

2/11/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

MNTV stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Momentive Global Inc alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.