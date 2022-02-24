Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

