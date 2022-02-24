Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.29

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 79538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

