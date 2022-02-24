Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.