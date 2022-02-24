Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.