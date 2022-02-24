Invesco Ltd. Buys 575,909 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 453.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 575,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

