Invesco Ltd. Buys 21,906 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLB stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

