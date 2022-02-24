Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,226,396 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RMO stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Romeo Power Profile (Get Rating)
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
