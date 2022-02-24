Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,191 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

