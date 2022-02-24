Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 14.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.05.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.58. 34,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.