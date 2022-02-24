Internet Computer (ICP) Hits One Day Volume of $222.80 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $222.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006301 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,445,901 coins and its circulating supply is 207,382,097 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

