International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

