InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

IHG opened at GBX 4,990 ($67.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,858.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,799.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The company has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,400.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

