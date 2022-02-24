Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

