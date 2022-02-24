Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 141,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

