Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. 14,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

