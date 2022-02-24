Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 141,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

