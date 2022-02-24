Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.90. 5,145,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,651,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

