Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.